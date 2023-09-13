WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday to authorize expanded emergency medical service resources to certain area stations.

The agreement was signed between Williamson County and the Williamson County Emergency Services District No. 2, or the Sam Bass Fire Department in Round Rock. It’ll authorize housing county EMS resources and personnel within two of the Sam Bass Fire Department’s stations.

Under the agreement, the Sam Bass Fire Department agreed to the following obligations:

Housing one Williamson County EMS ambulance at Station 2

Allocating one office space at Station 2 for oxygen storage and medical supply stowing

“Reasonable usage” of common facilities based at Station 2, such as its kitchen, laundry, restrooms and all other amenities

Housing one Williamson County EMS ambulance at Station 3

County use of three bedrooms, one office space, an area for oxygen storage in the vehicle bay and medical supply storage at Station 3

“Reasonable usage” of common facilities based at Station 3, such as its kitchen, laundry, restrooms and all other amenities

Under the agreement, Williamson County agreed to “provide any necessary improvements to the County’s EMS sole occupied spaces,” the agreement read. The agreement is slated to last five years and will automatically renew for successive one-year terms unless it’s ended, the agreement added.

More details on the agreement are available online.