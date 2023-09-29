WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County District Clerk’s Office is warning residents of a fraudulent caller.

According to the office, residents have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be a county official or law enforcement officer telling them that they have missed jury duty. The caller then tells the person to pay or they’ll be arrested.

District Clerk Lisa David said this was not a practice used in the county for jurors who don’t appear for jury service. David warned residents to not send money to these types of callers.

Anyone who wishes to file a report about receiving a fraudulent call should contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300.