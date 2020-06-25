Williamson County cities weigh closing parks as COVID-19 cases increase

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County says confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased more than 51% in the last week, with totally case counted on track to double again in 13 days.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District says active cases now exceed recovered cases. The seven-day positivity rate is now more than 13%, which is an indicator of community spread.

Williamson County health officials said, “As Williamson County and surrounding areas see a steady rise in new cases per day, we need to be vigilant in our personal protection actions. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 takes everyone’s help to protect our community and balance the ability to keep businesses open by avoiding high-risk environments and situations.”

That being said, cities within Williamson County are weighting whether or not to close down their park facilities.

Last Tuesday, the City of Pflugerville reopened many of its city services and facilities, including:

Athletic fields (including 1849 Park)

Basketball and volleyball courts

The beach, playground, pavilion, boat ramp and fishing piers at Lake Pflugerville

Lap swim and open swim at Gilleland Creek Pool by reservation

The Pflugerville Animal Shelter (reopened to the public, resuming most normal operations)

Lake Pflugerville’s opening has been a breathe of fresh air for many parents.

“They know they can’t play on the playscape, so they play on trees. We’ve been going back to ‘the Little House on the Prairie,” said Taylor resident Davina Hicks. “We have to plan a lot nowadays, but if I don’t take them outside, it’s way worse. It’s been very difficult to find places to go and spend time outdoors.”

The same story is playing out for Pflugerville resident Catherine McPherson. She says during a normal summer she and her children would be playing at the Lake Pflugerville beach at least once a week.

“We haven’t been out and about until this week,” said McPherson. “We actually didn’t expect this many people out here today. I’m glad we have our spot and are staying 6 feet apart.”

The Williamson County and Cities Health District confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — the largest daily increase the county has reported.

“It’ll probably get closed, which I completely understand. The safety of our children is most important” said McPherson.

The City of Pflugerville says it hasn’t has discussions about closing its facilities for a second time, but it is monitoring cases.

In Georgetown, starting Friday June 16. Blue Hole Park is closed to the public until further notice to help enforce social distancing.

The section of the trail going through Blue Hole Park will also be closed, and barricades will be installed at Scenic Drive and at Rock Street to close off the trail. Access to the trail via the low water crossing below the dam also will be closed off. Restrooms will be closed as well.

“Due to the large crowds that continue to gather in our small, Blue Hole Park and the spiking number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Williamson County, we are closing the park out of an abundance of caution and to better ensure the safety of our residents,” Mayor Dale Ross said. “We encourage every Georgetown resident to please, take this threat to our health and safety seriously. Please stay home if you can.

In Taylor, you won’t find a lot of foot traffic at its park facilities.

City of Taylor officials have decided to continue to keep park facilities closed until the county sees a 14-day decline in cases.

Taylor officials also say, in order to discourage large gatherings over the holiday weekend, open spaces in city pParks will be closed to the public July 4–5, with trails and sidewalks remaining open for walking and running purposes.

All scheduled programs, activities, games, and rentals scheduled at Taylor parks will be canceled until further notice. Splash pads at all city parks will continue to stay off and city pools will remain closed. The skate park, pavilions, playscapes, as well as volleyball and basketball court areas and restrooms in city parks will remain closed.

City tennis courts, hike and bike trails, park open spaces, sidewalks, and running track will remain open for active use within the current permitted constraints of social and physical distancing. Soccer practices at Taylor Regional Park can continue as planned, although tournaments through the summer have been cancelled.

The vehicle-only Independence Day Parade scheduled for July 4 will continue as planned. A fireworks display planned for that evening will also move forward, but residents will not be able to watch the display from open spaces in city parks.