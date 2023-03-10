GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County and Georgetown are having a big celebration this weekend.

The county and city are observing their 175th birthday with free activities, like music and a light show. Plus, the public is invited to help paint a mural celebrating the big birthday.

The artist behind the mural is Yasaman Mehsra, who was selected after an open call for submissions by the City of Georgetown’s Arts and Culture Board.

The public is invited to help complete this mural celebrating Williamson County’s 175th birthday. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

The public is invited to help complete the mural on Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

No experience is necessary to paint the mural. The mural will be divided into three sections with volunteers assisting public painters. It will be located on the side of the county’s tax office building, 904 S. Main Street in Georgetown.

There will also be plenty of other activities Friday and Saturday. Here’s a schedule of events:

Friday

2 p.m. – 175 th Celebration Ceremony including flyover by Falcon Flight (main stage)

Celebration Ceremony including flyover by Falcon Flight (main stage) 2:30 p.m. – Cake served in the historic courthouse

2:30 p.m. – Music by 35 th Infantry Division Band (side stage)

Infantry Division Band (side stage) 3 p.m. – Music by High Strung Austin (main stage)

3:45 p.m. – Dance by Diwali Family Medley (side stage)

4 p.m. – Music by Walburg Boys (main stage)

4:45 p.m. – Music by Mariachi Los Toros (side stage)

5:30 p.m. – Dance by Ballet Folklorico (main stage)

6 p.m. – Drumline and entertainment by Williamson County sports mascots (side stage)

6:30 p.m. – Music by Zoodust (main stage)

7:30 p.m. – Laser Spectacle Lightshow Finale (east side of courthouse)

Saturday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Train rides, children’s inflatables, face painters, and Georgetown Market Days booths and vendors

All these events will honor the founding of the county way back in 1848.

There was also a cake replica of the Williamson County Courthouse.

Cake replica of the Williamson County Courthouse to celebrate the county’s 175th birthday in March, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli) Williamson County celebrates its 175th birthday in March, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

It was crafted by the owner of Sugar Mommy’s Bakehouse in Georgetown.