Williamson County call center has contacted over 5,000 veterans as part of new outreach initiative

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County call center has contacted over 5,000 veterans as part of a new outreach initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call center was created to field call from citizens concerned over COVID-19. According to the county, the new initiative was put in place to make sure all veterans in Williamson County feel appreciated and acknowledged.

“Our goal is to lift their spirits by providing support and information that can help fulfill any needs,” said Holly Justice, who is currently supervising the call center. “They appreciate hearing a friendly voice checking on them,” Justice added.

On top of answering coronavirus-related questions, the eight-person call center tries to make upward of 300 calls every weekday to men and women who served in the military. During the calls, the operators try and meet any of the unmet needs to veterans may have.

Almas Sami, a disabled Air Force veteran and former law enforcement officer, was one of the veterans contacted by the call center.

“I appreciate Williamson County for showing how important veterans are, that’s what makes this country so great,” said Sami.

So far over 5,200 veterans have received a call from the Williamson County call center. It is estimated that all veterans who live in Williamson County and are on the Williamson County Veterans Services office data base will receive a call by next week.

More information can be found on the Williamson County Veterans Services website here.