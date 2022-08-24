WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After the recent rainfall, Williamson County’s burn ban has been lifted.

County Judge Bill Gravell lifted the ban for unincorporated areas of the county on Wednesday, effective at noon.

“Due to the recent rains and higher humidity levels, I am lifting the burn ban; however, if the weather continues to be warm and dry, the burn ban could be implemented again as early as next week, so please burn while conditions are favorable,” Gravell said.

Williamson County officials ask residents to be cautious with any outdoor burning activity. Outdoor burning must be conducted under state regulations found in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC § 111.219.

Before conducting control burns, you should take the following steps:

Contact your local fire department – Some fire departments may require a Burn Permit

Contact Williamson County Communications – Please call and report your control burn to Williamson County Communications at (512) 864-8282. Williamson County Communications should be able to inform you of any burning restrictions that Williamson County Communications has been made aware of and that may exist.

A copy of the termination of the burn ban can be found online here.