Williamson County bars allowed to reopen at 50% capacity

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has approved a request from Williamson County to reopen bars to 50% capacity on Sunday.

This includes bars and similar businesses which have a TABC permit and are not designated as “restaurants.”

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell put in the request to the TABC after the COVID-19 hospitalization average in the area dropped below a key threshold set by an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Williamson County, part of Trauma Service Area O, no longer meets the definition of a high COVID-19 hospitalization area. Saturday marked the seventh straight day that COVID-19 patients accounted for less than 15% of staffed beds in the hospital region, causing restrictions to relax.

Earlier in January, a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations forced rollbacks of capacity and business closures.

Judge Gravell opted into Gov. Abbott’s order to allow bars to reopen back in October.

