Williamson County authorities need information on person who may be connected with 2002 disappearance of Rachel Cooke

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help getting information about a someone in connection to Rachel Cooke’s death.

Cooke went missing in Georgetown on January 10, 2002, while visiting her parents on winter break from college. Her family has not seen her since that morning, when her mother left to work.

Now, almost two decades later, the sheriff’s office is looking for someone who was living in the Georgetown area at the time of her disappearance and is known to have associated with her.

She was last seen about 200 yards away from her home.

The person the sheriff’s office is looking for information about is known to be involved in the cattle/horse industry and investigators believe they may have mentioned details about Cooke’s disappearance to an acquaintance, “likely speaking of the incident in third person and distancing himself from any actual involvement.”

“The Cooke family have gone 19 years without closure, and it’s WCSO’s goal to bring Rachel back to her family and give them the peace they deserve,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

That person is also believed to have traveled to multiple cities throughout the state.

Deputies have investigated over 2,000 tips, eliminating people suspected to have been involved with her going missing.

In August 2020, cold case investigators were asking someone who gave them a tip in July 2020 to call them back so they could find out more information.

In conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to finding Cooke. Anyone with information is asked to call (512) 948-2911 or the Cold Case Tip Line at (512) 943-5204.

All tips will remain confidential and can be anonymous by submitting the tip online at tips.fbi.gov or coldcasetips@wilco.org.