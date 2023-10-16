WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles announced Segment 1 of Samsung Highway opened on Monday, according to a news release from the county.

According to the county, Segment 1 is a four-lane portion of the Samsung Highway project constructed to reduce curves on County Road 404 and increase safety. Once the roadway is complete, it will connect Farm-to-Market Road 3349 to Farm-to-Market Road 973, which is south of the Samsung plant, the release said.

Segment 1 connects FM 972 to CR 404. Segment 2 will connect CR 404 to FM 3349 and is expected to be completed summer 2024, according to officials.

“As East Williamson County grows this is an important connection to keep our communities safe and mobile and will serve at the foundation for the East Wilco Highway,” Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles said in the release. “Parents should have dinner with their families, not stuck in traffic.”

This is just one of dozens of road projects happening in the county. Boles told KXAN back in June dozens of road projects are taking place to update the county’s roads to make them better suited to the influx of cars and construction trucks in the area.

Some of these projects required eminent domain requests from the county. From January 2022 to June 2023, the county made 58 of those requests.

The design engineer is RTG, and the contractors are James Construction Group and Chasco. The construction cost of this project was $13,749,803.65 and is funded through the county’s voter-approved 2019 Road Bond.