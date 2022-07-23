WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Looking to add a furry pal to your family? Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is making adoption easier this weekend with waived adoption fees through Sunday.

WCRAS and Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal nonprofit, are partnering July 22-24 to encourage adoptions. The shelter’s “capacity remains in the extreme category,” animal services director Misty Valenta said in a release.

The shelter is seeking adopters for medium to large dogs, adult cats and kittens. More pets are available this year compared to last year due to staffing shortages and increased intakes, according to WCRAS.

Waived fees include spays or neuters, age-appropriate vaccinations and a microchip. Adoption fees are typically $75.

The shelter is open noon-6 p.m. daily. Pets available for adoption can be viewed online or appointments can be scheduled by emailing adoption@wilco.org.

Adopters must be age 18 or older, have a valid ID and fill out a questionnaire.

The shelter is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown. More information is available at pets.wilco.org.