WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is looking for solutions to ongoing capacity issues.

The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, offering “name your price” adoptions for all medium and large-sized dogs and adult cats until Dec. 4. Small dogs, puppies, and kittens are $75 to adopt.

WCRAS is also looking for fosters to make space for animals. The shelter has a two-week foster program and also a “Home For The Holidays” program to foster medium and large dogs through the holiday season.

You can join the WCRAS foster team by filling out this foster registration form, then pick out a dog to take home for the holidays. You can adopt your foster if it turns out to be a match made in heaven. Otherwise, you bring him or her back to the shelter. The fostering program runs through Jan. 2.

Just last week, the shelter said its capacity was “unsustainable” and asked the community for help after it took in double digits of animals six out of seven days.

April Peiffer, the shelter’s community programs coordinator, said the shelter has seen critical capacity levels since around June, with little relief since then. Typically, critical levels are seen annually, but they usually come and go.

“This year has been exceptional in that there just hasn’t been any ebb, and it’s all flow,” Peiffer said.

Email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment to meet the pet of your dreams, and walk-ins are also welcome between noon to 6 p.m.

Visit wilcopets.org to preview all adoptable pets.