WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering $10 adoptions in an effort to help the community make a “big impact” in the New Year.

All medium-to-large adult dogs – or all big dogs – are $10 to adopt this week.

The shelter currently has over 150 dogs and said every adoption makes a big impact on its ability to provide quality care for each animal.

Currently, the shelter said it’s built to care for around 100 dogs, so right now, it’s at critical capacity.

Residents who aren’t able to adopt at this time are encouraged to consider fostering as an option. Fosters can choose a medium-to-large adult dog to take home for a temporary respite from shelter life, freeing up space for new arrivals. New fosters can get started by filling out the “New Foster Registration” form online.

Adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, all age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip that the shelter will register for you, and a voucher for a free wellness exam with participating veterinary clinics.

To preview adoptable pets, go to wilcopets.org. Then send an email to adoption@wilco.org to schedule a priority-service appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily and is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.