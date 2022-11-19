WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter says its capacity is “unsustainable” and is asking the community for help.

The shelter has nearly 200 dogs currently, but its ideal capacity is 110, said April Peiffer, the shelter’s community programs coordinator.

“We are 87 dogs above and beyond what is comfortable,” Peiffer said.

The shelter accepted double digits of animals in six of the last seven days and is “an extremely critical space crisis for their dogs,” staff said in a release.

Peiffer said the shelter had seen critical capacity levels since around June, with little relief since then. Typically, critical levels are seen annually, but they usually come and go.

“This year has been exceptional in that there just hasn’t been any ebb, and it’s all flow,” Peiffer said.

Adoptions cost $11 for medium or large dogs and adult cats. Interested adopters can email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment and avoid wait times. Animals available for adoption can be seen online.

“It takes the community stepping up through adoption and fostering so that we are able to maintain our no-kill status and continue our life-saving mission,” Peiffer said.

WCRAS is also looking for fosters to make space for animals. The shelter has a two-week foster program and also a “Home For The Holidays” program to foster medium and large dogs through the holiday season.

Similarly, Austin Animal Center is overcapacity, but it is restricting intakes to emergencies only.