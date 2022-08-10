Roosters and hens available for adoption in Williamson County. (PHOTO: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it was at critical capacity and seeking immediate adoptions and fosters after it took in 44 animals Tuesday from a cruelty case.

The shelter said it now has 28 chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and a goose on top of its already critical capacity level.

According to a statement, the cruelty seizure has strained the shelter’s resources and put its capacity for care at great risk. WCRAS said there were currently 460 animals at the shelter.

“To put this in perspective, these animals could fill every seat at the Oasis on Lake Travis and still have a wait,” the shelter said in a statement.

According to the shelter, all adoptable animals can be previewed online. The shelter is open seven days a week from noon until 6 p.m. WCRAS is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.

The shelter said it needed the community’s help, and it also provided an Amazon list of the items it needed most.

“Through your assistance with adoptions, fosters and donations, the shelter’s life-saving mission can continue,” WCRAS said.