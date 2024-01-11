WILLIAMSON COUNTY, (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is asking the community to consider fostering dogs as extreme cold weather is expected to hit the Central Texas region this weekend and early next week.

The shelter said the drop in temperature poses challenges for the pets, and fostering can help provide a “cozy retreat for them to weather the cold with the love and care they can only get in a home.”

According to the KXAN First Warning Weather team, the coldest temperatures of the season are expected to arrive near midday Sunday and last through Wednesday morning. The forecast calls for hard freezes during the night throughout Central Texas on Sunday, with widespread lows in the 20s and teens. Daytime highs will not get out of the 30s, and wind chills are likely to drop into the teens and 20s.

WCRAS said fostering not only helps bring warmth and comfort to the shelter animals, but it also creates space in the shelter’s facilities so they can care for even more animals in need.

If you’re interested in fostering, the shelter’s staff can help select a dog that will do well in your home. You can also preview the dogs that are available online.

WCRAS is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Those interested in fostering can go to the shelter during business hours.