WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is once again at critical capacity after taking in an influx of animals. Just last month, WCRAS took in over 40 animals rescued from an animal cruelty case.

Friday, the shelter was asked to help care for 45 animals from a single location. The case is still developing, but WCRAS is preparing to take in those animals.

The shelter said it’s at critical capacity for medium and large adult dogs. This includes some dogs from the cruelty case.

WCRAS is asking the community to help by donating and fostering.

Items needed to help with this case are dry dog food, wet and dry cat food, paper lunch bags, nitrile gloves in medium and large sizes, syringes and gauze pads.

The shelter has put together a list of all these items on Amazon.

Medium and large adult dogs are eligible to go into foster homes. If you’re interested, you can go to the shelter, let a staff member know that you are able to help as a foster of a medium or large adult dog, and they will help you choose a dog.

Adoptions will also help to make space. Interested adopters can preview all adoptable pets at wilcopets.org. Walk-ins are welcome during regular business hours of noon to 6 p.m. daily. If residents would prefer priority service, email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment.