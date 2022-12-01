WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County officials announced Thursday the county added Narcan and automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to county buildings.

Narcan is a medication that is used to reverse an opioid overdose and can be used when a known or suspected overdose is happening. The medication added to county buildings is a nasal spray and doesn’t involve a needle-based injection. Officials said the drug isn’t harmful for people not suffering from an opioid-related overdose.

Williamson County’s Emergency Medical Services Community Health Paramedics (CHP) kicked off the initiative to add Narcan to county buildings. The CHP works with Bluebonnet Trails Community Services to connect with people whom EMS has treated for an overdose, per the release.

“We want Narcan to be more accessible to the public, so we started with our own public government buildings,” Amy Jarosek, lead for the Community Health Paramedic program, said in the release. “We thought that government buildings might be a place where people think to go to for help.”

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services is providing the Narcan via grant funding. More than 60 boxes of Narcan were added to county buildings in early November, located alongside AEDs. Bluebonnet Trails also supplies Narcan at its clinics, per the release.

“This lifesaving partnership with EMS ensures help is available at the time it is most needed. The follow-up care enhances support for persons seeking recovery by connecting them with information and resources,” Andrea Richardson, the CEO for Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said in the release.