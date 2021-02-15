Williamson County 911 center loses power overnight Monday — here’s how it affected operations

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The 911 command center in Williamson County lost power overnight Monday, but officials say the outage didn’t affect them responding to any calls.

Generators kicked in to keep the power on, officials said. Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell joined KXAN News Today to explain that the center lost power due to a rolling blackout.

The situation was made even trickier as the center’s backup generator also failed.

“The good news is that internally we had backups that were able to keep our 911 calls operating and running until we could get the generator back up,” Gravell said. “You know, when it snows, it pours.”

Gravell said crews are currently working feverishly to restore power where needed.

Additionally, he urged that residents stay home, saying “We’re in a state of emergency. This is not a time to be out anywhere.”

The judge also revealed that he didn’t escape the outages either.

He asked residents to be patient, as the planned outages are necessary.

“It’s about keeping Texas safe,” Gravell said. “This is a great opportunity for me to say to all of my fellow Texans: if you can, turn your thermostat down a degree or two because it might save a life. Let’s be thoughtful of our neighbors and be patient with these blackouts that are occurring.”

“It’s always great to do an interview in the dark,” Gravell joked.