Williamson Co. sued by former inmate after medical emergency results in testicle removal

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former prison inmate is suing Williamson County with a claim that it failed to provide “reasonable care” after he complained about a medical emergency to his testicles while in Williamson County Jail, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims Jaivonte Rashad Roberts suffered injuries, including but not limited to physical pain and permanent disfigurement, following a diagnosis of testicular torsion and a subsequent orchiectomy — a procedure that removes one or both of the testicles.

The lawsuit includes Williamson County Sheriff Roberty Chody and medical personnel for the county.

In June 2016, Roberts was arrested by the Round Rock Police Department on a count of aggravated robbery and two counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony based off an alleged crime in March 2015, according to the suit.

Roberts remained in custody of Williamson County Jail from June 2016 until May 2018 on a parole hold. It was deemed that the alleged crime violated his parole from a previous 2011 offense of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, the suit states.

However, the suit alleges Roberts’ parole wasn’t revoked and he wasn’t convicted of an offense. He was a pre-trial detainee for the two years.

The medical situation that prompted the lawsuit between Roberts and Williamson County began in January 2018, the lawsuit claims.

Roberts complained of severe swelling in his testicles Jan. 13, 2018. He was taken by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to Seton Hospital in Round Rock on Jan. 14 where a doctor noted in Roberts’ chart that the cause of the testicular swelling was unknown.

The doctor prescribed medications, and provided discharge instructions to follow-up with a urologist and family physician within two to four days or to seek emergency care if pain or swelling increased.

An understanding of the medical instructions was signed by a Williamson County deputy, the lawsuit alleges.

Three days later, on Jan. 17, Roberts claims in the lawsuit that he was experiencing increasing pain and swelling and that he was under doctor’s orders to go to the hospital if the conditions worsened.

The medical files do not indicate that he was seen by the Williamson County medical department on Jan. 17. The complaint was received by a Williamson County deputy on Jan. 18, the lawsuit alleges.

According to the suit, on Jan. 20, Roberts completed a “Williamson County Sick Call Progress Note” complaining that his “testicles are still swollen.” Roberts was taken back to Seton Hospital with a low grade fever and pain.

An ultrasound showed testicular torsion — a twisting of the testicles — and an orchiectomy was performed, according to the suit.

In April 2018, Roberts was acquitted of all charges following a directed verdict from the court.

Robert is asking for compensatory damages, costs, and attorneys’ fees as well as punitive damages against each of the defendants, according to the lawsuit.

KXAN has reached out to Williamson County and will update this when they respond.