Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office clears scene of possibly discarded gun following a road rage incident

Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office is reporting that units have cleared the 620/Great Oaks area after a search for a gun that was suspected to have been discarded during a road rage incident.

WCSO says that the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a suspect apparently displayed a firearm to a victim while chasing them.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was arrested, but no firearm was located using both K-9 units and drones.

No one was hurt.

If you do see a firearm lying around in the area, you’re asked to call WCSO.

