Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports gun tossed into neighborhood after pursuit

Williamson County

by: Kayla Peterman

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver involved in a pursuit tossed a gun out of their possession early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock.

A deputy initiated a routine traffic stop with the suspect, but the suspect evaded until coming to a stop at a dead end. The driver then ran away.

WCSO says that they have reason to believe the suspect tossed the the gun either during their pursuit or when he fled the scene.

Although officers are searching the area, WCSO advises anyone that locates the gun to call 911 immediately.

