Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office releases new sketch of cold case victim ‘Rebel Ray’

WILLIAMSON CO. (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has released a new sketch of a cold case victim from 1988.

The cold case is known as “Rebel Ray,” whose skeletal remains were found at Riverside Mobile Home on Oct. 3, 1998. The victim reportedly could have lived in or been a handyman around the mobile home park prior to his death.

The sheriff’s office believes that he was killed six months to one year before being found.

He is believed to have been in his 30s or 40s, and his ethnicity is reported to have been Hispanic, White, or Native American. He had dark hair that was going grey and wore a baseball cap with the red rebel flag on it — which is how the case got its nickname.

New technology and studies in technology for facial reconstruction allowed for the updated sketch. This technology allows for more details and corrections to facial features.