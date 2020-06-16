Williamson Co. Sheriff calls on Texas Rangers to assist with in-custody death investigation

In this image made from a March 28, 2019, body-worn camera video provided by the Austin Police Department in Texas, Williamson County deputies hold down Javier Ambler as one of them uses a Taser on Ambler’s back during his arrest in Austin, Texas. The black man died in custody in 2019 after sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe, according a report published Monday, June 8, 2020, by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV. The video was made on the camera worn by an Austin police officer who also showed up at the scene as Williamson County deputies were making the arrest. (Austin Police Department via AP)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody called on Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore to bring the Texas Rangers into the investigation of a man who died while in police custody in 2019.

Last week, the Travis County DA called the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office uncooperative in the investigation. Sheriff Chody denies the claim.

It's time for D.A. Moore to admit that she has failed in the Ambler investigation. Moore should call in the Texas Rangers immediately. pic.twitter.com/KxIdLnEFrZ — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) June 15, 2020

Javier Ambler died in March 2019 after a 22 minute chase that started in Williamson County and ended in north Austin.

The chase started because Ambler failed to dim his headlights. The DA says a stun gun was used on him four times after he told deputies he had heart problems. He can also be heard on camera saying he can’t breathe.

Police camera video of the incident was released last week.

In a statement, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said the Ambler case will be presented to a grand jury as soon as possible. She said she is fully committed to seeking justice and answering all questions for Mr. Ambler’s family.

I think the common misconception is that these cases are easy to resolve and should be immediately presented to a grand jury. While I agree that the public is entitled to swift action and transparency to ensure justice for all sides, we have to make sure there is a thorough investigation into the facts of each case we receive. Sometimes this involves subpoenaing lab reports, phone records, ballistic reports, medical records, and other documents that are crucial to the case. It takes time to get these items from outside sources. To ensure the process is fair, we have to be able to anticipate the kinds of information the grand juries will want to know before we take a case before them. This is the same process that takes place in all felony cases.” Travis County DA Margaret Moore statement

WCSO also released a statement Monday afternoon saying it cannot comment on the ongoing criminal investigation, but has a timeline for its cooperation.