Williamson Co. residents can now send emails to arrange wellness check for senior citizens who are vulnerable to COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a pilot program to check on people who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

It’s called “Wilco Wellness Check” — here’s how it works:

If you’re worried about a senior citizen or person with underlying health issues and haven’t heard from them, send an email to elderlyconcern@wilco.org.

But the sheriff’s office warns: this is not a replacement for 911 calls.

In your email, include the address of the person being checked, in addition to any important information to help the deputies responding like certain medical needs. Also specify what type of check is wanted — a phone call or in-person with a deputy.

Checks will be conducted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WCSO says this program may be suspended at any time depending on the need from the community.

