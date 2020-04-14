Williamson Co. property owners leaving tax savings on the table, WCAD says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson Central Appraisal District wants residents to know they are leaving some big money on the table when it comes to property tax savings.

More than $6 million is being left unclaimed by property owners in Williamson County, and WCAD says most of the money is linked to not applying for a general homestead exemption.

“Almost daily, the district encounters property owners who have gone years without the benefit of a homestead exemption,” said Alvin Lankford, WCAD chief appraiser said.

“Add in the property owners who were unaware that they could also qualify for an over 65 or disabled person exemption, and the amount of savings lost is staggering,” Lankford said.

Texas has a late filing provision for the homestead exemption if the application is filed no later than two years after the delinquency date for the taxes on the homestead, Lankford says.

Here are the exemptions Texas offers to help reduce property taxes:

General Homestead Exemption

Age 65 or Older, or Disabled Person (or Surviving Spouse)

Donated Residence Homestead of Partially Disabled Veteran (or Surviving Spouse)

100% Disabled Veteran (or Surviving Spouse)

Surviving Spouse of a Military Service Member Killed in Action

Surviving Spouse of a First Responder Killed on Duty

Disabled Veteran (or Surviving Spouse or Child)

Any Williamson County property owner with questions should call Lankford at 512-930-3787.