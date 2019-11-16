Williamson Co. juvenile in custody after report of school shooting threat

WILLIAMSON CO, Texas (KXAN) — A juvenile is in custody from Deerpark Middle School after the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department says the child made a threat to “shoot up” the school.

WCSO says no weapons were found, but they will have additional deputies at the school next week as a precaution.

WCSO says they are working together with school administration and the juvenile’s parents. WCSO believes this is an isolated incident and does not believe anyone is in danger at this time.

Deerpark Middle School Principal Jonathan Smith sent a letter home to parents Friday regarding the situation:

“We received a report that a student made a possible threat against our campus. Our team quickly followed up on the report, visiting with the student in order to determine the validity of the claim. Our findings were that there was no validity to the threat made and that student now faces disciplinary and potentially legal consequences.

We appreciate your help and support in keeping our campus safe and secure. As we continue to strive each day to promote student safety, we ask that you speak with your child about the importance of reporting anything they hear that may impact campus safety to a member of campus staff or an adult.

To be completely transparent and keep parents and guardians fully informed, I wanted to provide these details and assure you that every precaution is in place to protect our students and staff. We will not tolerate any incident that threatens the security of our students and interrupts the educational process.”