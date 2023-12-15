WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Earlier this week, a Williamson County jury found a Round Rock man guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to a Williamson County District Attorney news release.

John Frank Scheer, 42, was sentenced to 10 years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison and was also fined $10,00. However, there was a recommendation that the prison time be suspended and Scheer be placed on community supervision, according to the DA’s office.

Scheer will be formally sentenced on Feb. 24, 2024, the release said.

According to the DA’s office, Scheer was accused of molesting a 15-year-old transgender teenager in September 2021 in a Round Rock home. He was known to the victim and “was in a position of trust for the child,” the release said.

On Sept. 2, 2021, the victim called a teen crisis hotline to report the crime. Then, the crisis hotline contacted Child Protective Services to further investigate.

Scheer was arrested by the Round Rock Police Department on Nov. 5, 2021, the release said.

“I am grateful for the jury’s verdict holding the defendant accountable and their thoughtful and deliberative sentence which took into account the victim’s wishes, the community impact, and the public’s safety,” DA Shawn Dick said in the release. “My office is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. We will continue to hold criminals responsible for any form of violence against anyone, including the LGBTQ+ community.”