Williamson Co. judge asks for public’s help to get more masks to health care, emergency workers

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell says they now have more COVID-19 tests for health care and emergency workers.

The county received 1,000 tests today.

He’s also asking all people who live in Williamson County to follow the CDC’s recommendation to cover their face.

And he says they need the public’s help:

“I want to ask anyone in central Texas who has the ability to sew, who has fabric, who has elastic: we need your help,” says Gravell.

He says a group of women in Sun City have been making masks for essential employees in the county, but they need more.

“It’s critical that we all follow any guidelines that will result in the preservation of life and that can help us reduce the spread the virus in the county,” said Gravell in a release earlier on Monday.