Williamson Co. Jail says it’s correcting non-compliance issues found in report

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s corrected all non-compliance issues found in an annual jail inspection.

The Williamson Co. Jail was inspected two weeks ago.

During the inspection, medical files were randomly selected to be reviewed. The inspector says it found a doctor referral for an inmate ordered in April of this year.

The report states the inmate was never taken to the doctor and that multiple referrals were documented — until November.

KXAN has reached out to WCSO for comment on the report.

Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted saying the medical protocol had been in place by past administrators. He says the jail should be in full compliance in less than 30 days.