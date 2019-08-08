Williamson Co. hosts mock election showcasing machines that deliver a paper trail

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County hosted a mock election Wednesday before this fall’s voting begins.

The election happened at Sun City, an age-restricted community in Georgetown, where residents were able to try out the county’s new voting equipment — which comes with a paper trail.

MORE: Travis Co. rolls out new voting machines ahead of 2020

Here’s how the machines work:

Voters insert a paper ballot card and make their selections on a touch screen

Cards are then printed, so voters can review their choices

Cards are then inserted into a separate scanning machine, which officially counts the vote

“With the idea of having a paper audit trail — something that’s tangible to voters — that they can see and actually review, we’re hoping it gives them some piece of mind when it comes to security,” said Chris Davis, Williamson County Elections Administrator.

According to Williamson County, none of the machines need to be connected to the Internet. About $4.4 million was spent on the new voting system, which is made by Elections Systems and Software.