Williamson Co. hosts gun show amid tense national discourse on firearms

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of gun owners, traders, collectors and sellers were in Williamson County on Saturday — after the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso last weekend, KXAN spoke to gun owners to ask what gun ownership means to them.

The gun control debate has seemingly taken over the public discourse. The president has even stated he supports the idea of making background checks stronger.

But in Texas, you can walk in and buy a gun from a collector without a background check.

KXAN’s Gary Cooper spoke to the organizer of the gun show and he said no to blame the gun dealer or the gun itself.

“Statistics show that a lot of crimes and so fourth, the guns don’t come from gun shows,” said Aubrey Sanders. “Politicians are jumping on the deal because of the tragedies and we feel bad about these tragedies like everybody else does.”

KXAN took a closer look at gun regulations in Texas — and what gun owners here think is in the future for gun laws. Watch here: