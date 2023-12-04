WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Williamson County EMS said a “data event” may have affected patients’ “privacy of personal information,” according to a county news release.

On Aug. 10, EMS Management and Consultants, Inc. (EMS|MC) mailed notice letters to patients for a transition of their accounts as the new billing vendor for Williamson County EMS. However, during the mailing process, officials said the letter was mailed “as the ambulance point of pickup rather than the home address of the patient.”

EMS|MC notified Williamson County EMS and is working closely to notify those who were affected, the release said. The mis-mailed letters included patients’ name, medical account number, incident number, date of transport and the balance due.

Furthermore, officials encourages people affected to “remain vigilant against incident of identity theft.”

You can read the full notice of the data event here.