WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy didn’t exactly bring home the bacon, he just turned it loose.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody shared a video on Twitter of one of his deputies, “non-standard issue” lasso in hand, carefully rope a feral hog at an apartment complex.

What do you do when you receive a call for service of a loose feral hog in a populated apartment complex? Your patrol deputies pull out the lasso (not standard issue.) Hog was released unharmed in unpopulated area. #LawEnforcementWearsManyHats pic.twitter.com/SbFOBIxPg0 — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) December 30, 2019

Chody said the animal was taken to an remote area and released unharmed.