Williamson Co. deputies find 3 skimmers in gas pumps near Brushy Creek area

Williamson County found three credit card skimmers, like this one, in gas pumps at a 7-Eleven gas station near the Brushy Creek area Thursday. (Photo from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Always be sure to check the card reader at the pump before you fill up your gas tank.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found three credit card skimmers at a 7-Eleven gas station on North Farm to Market Road 620 and Great Oaks Drive near Brushy Creek.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody offered tips via Twitter to combat skimmers and keep people from getting your information.

One tip is to look for a seal on the pump, Chody says. If it’s broken, it might be compromised.

Some examples of the seal on the gas pumps. Bottom image shows tampered. Keep in mind that these can be counterfeited as well. Safest resolve is pay inside. pic.twitter.com/3Ebv9DFhns — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) January 31, 2020

Another tip, and one that has actually been investigated by fact-checkers at PolitiFact, is to use Bluetooth on your smartphone to scan for connections. PolitiFact called this a “half-truth,” since there’s a lot of different technology skimmers can run on.

Chody said if there are a bunch of things to connect to that don’t appear to be another phone or car connection, then maybe the pump is compromised.

Something people can do to keep an eye out for this:check for a seal along the pump as well as activating their Bluetooth on their phone.When they pull up to a gas pump and if they see multiple devices such as in the photo that is not recognized, it is more than likely a skimmer pic.twitter.com/idqDjjpS0z — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) January 31, 2020

To be clear, those are just tips and not meant to be fool-proof ways to keep your credit card information safe at gas pumps. The one way to make sure is to prepay with the cashier inside the convenience store, and use cash.