WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Joshua Gilbreath, who’s accused of killing a 70-year-old woman near Florence in August, bonded out of jail on Dec. 13.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000 because “an experienced prosecutor missed a crucial deadline regarding the timely presentation in front of a Grand Jury.”

District Attorney Dick said that prosecutor is no longer employed.

The sheriff’s office arrested Gilbreath for the death of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier. Investigators found her shot to death, and believe this was an “unprovoked” and “random” act of violence.

The shooting happened on August 4. Deputies said Pier was shot and killed on the 4500 block of County Road 245 around 8:45 p.m.

District Attorney Dick said Gilbreath was released with several conditions in place to protect the public. The earliest date for Gilbreath’s murder trial is July 28, 2023.

The district attorney’s full statement on Gilbreath’s release is below.

As District Attorney, I ultimately have the responsibility of seeking justice on each case and insuring that we are doing our job to protect the public. I have policies in place to make sure that each matter is handled timely, professionally, and ethically. In this case, an experienced prosecutor missed a crucial deadline regarding the timely presentation in front of a Grand Jury. That employee is no longer employed in my office. The defendant’s bond was reduced to $250,000 with several conditions to protect the public in the event of his release. The defendant’s family has procured the amount necessary to bond him out. The defendant has been indicted for murder and his case is set for trial at the earliest possible setting which is July 28, 2023.

As the Williamson County District Attorney, it is my highest priority to keep the public safe and we will continue to promote policies and practices to protect the community. As this case is still pending before Judge Mathews in the 277th District Court, I will have no further comment in order to protect the integrity of the trial process.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick