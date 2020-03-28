Williamson Co. community finding proactive ways to support local business

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Community leaders in Round Rock are banding together to support small business.

The Round Rock Mayor, the Chamber, Dell Technologies and the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation say they’ll be giving out $100,000 to small businesses who qualify.​

“Our entire community is concerned about what recent COVID–19 disruptions to business operations may mean for our local small businesses, and for the families of their employees,” Mayor Morgan said. “Many businesses have chosen to suspend operations based on recommendations from the CDC or have been required to close as a result of necessary emergency declarations.”

Meanwhile, a small business owner is using her own resources to bring the color back to her local community. ​

One stroke at a time, Rachel Hancock is using her talent ​to bring the life back to the heart of Georgetown.​​

“I thought: ‘Man… How cool would it be to paint the entire square?” said Hancock, owner of Something Special.

The square is a historical district in the seat of Williamson County.

“On a typical Friday afternoon, you wouldn’t have been able to find a parking spot,” said Hancock.

The square is now the bearer of locked up businesses and nearly no foot traffic.

​”The whole set is going to consist of 20 to 40 paintings,” said Hancock. “It’s challenging, but man, I’ve got a real strong drive to complete it.”

​She’s painting the local businesses around town and selling them for $10.

“I decided, ‘Okay, I’m going to do all the buildings in the historical district, and the money in each building that you support,” said Hancock. “Basically, you support the building that you buy.”

​​Hopefully, once the storm passes, what many consider the most beautiful town square in Texas can go back to what it once was.

“People meeting people and seeing friends,” said Hancock.

So far, Hancock has raised $1,500. ​If you want to buy a painting, you can follow this link.

Small businesses that could soon seek support in Round Rock is being funded through Round Rock Cares charitable fund, managed by the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation.

Those wishing to contribute to the fund can do so at roundrockcares.org.

“In these uncertain times, it is imperative that our community comes together. The Greater Round Rock Community Foundation is proud to be part of this effort and have the opportunity to manage the Round Rock Cares Fund,” said Nyle Maxwell, Chairman of the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation. “But we can’t do it alone -– we need the public as a partner, too. The citizens of Round Rock joining the business community in this type of collaboration is what makes Round Rock a special place to live.”

It is envisioned that Round Rock Cares will provide assistance to businesses for:

Operational loan down payments

Utility payments

Payroll for employees still employed and working at the business

Lease payments

General business operations (raw materials, marketing expenses, etc.)

Other business needs as determined by the fund oversight committee

An application and more information is available online at roundrockcares.org for interested business owners. Fund founders intend resources will be deployed to businesses as quickly as applications can be received and reviewed.

To qualify for assistance, a business must:

Have its principal location or business address in Round Rock. This includes areas of Round Rock within Travis Countyand Round Rock Municipal Utility Districts within the City’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. Have incurred significant disruptions to operations or ability to remain open.

For more information about Round Rock Cares, visit roundrockcares.org.