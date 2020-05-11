Williamson Co. commissioners to discuss ‘legal matters’ in ‘Live PD’ fight with sheriff; read the contract

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County commissioners are expected to discuss “legal matters” related to using the county’s facilities, vehicles and property to film a reality television show during their meeting Tuesday.

In last week’s meeting, Williamson County commissioners retained attorneys to “investigate the filing of a potential lawsuit” to end a contract between the producers of “Live PD” and Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Commissioners voted 4-0 in their May 5 meeting, with Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell abstaining, to hire the law firm Howry Breen and Herman, LLC, as well as the Law Offices of Randy Leavitt, to represent the county in potential action to nullify an access agreement between Big Fish Entertainment and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to produce the A&E show “LivePD” with the department.

We reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for comment after we learned commissioners hired attorneys related to the case. The sheriff’s office said it did not have a comment.

In late April, Williamson County commissioners voted unanimously to issues cease-and-desist letters to Big Fish Entertainment and Sheriff Chody to get them to stop broadcasting alongside Williamson County deputies.

Chody has maintained being featured on the hit show has been a great recruiting and community outreach tool for the department, but commissioners — who terminated an earlier access agreement between the production company and the county in 2019 — don’t see it that way, saying it’s not in the best interest of the county.

The new agreement, obtained by KXAN through an open records request, is signed only by Big Fish Entertainment president Daniel Cesareo and Sheriff Chody. Effective March 5, 2020, it authorizes the production crew, for a 364-day term, to be with the sheriff’s department to produce shows “Live PD” and “Live PD: K9 Patrol.”

Commissioners say it’s not an enforceable contract because they need to sign off on it.