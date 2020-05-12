Williamson Co. commissioners approve purchase of antibody test for first responders

An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County EMS wants to use antibody testing as a second piece of information to help navigate COVID-19 numbers as Texas begins its reopening process.

Tuesday, Williamson County commissioners approved the purchase of 145 antibody tests for Williamson County EMS.

“We are looking to at testing for the presence of IgG antibodies, the kind that develop after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, and most importantly, after acute infection,” said Mike Knipstein, Williamson County EMS director. “This is a marker for who has had and recovered from the disease. We will also be conducting symptom surveys on everyone tested. This way we can determine is they had a silent infection.”

On April 28. the Commissioners Court approved Wilco EMS to have COVID-19 antibody tests performed on all EMS employees that opted to have the test run. They have not tested anyone yet and are still setting up their process.

“These test kits are produced by Abbott labs, which are FDA emergency use authorized tests. We are conducting antibody testing internally in EMS to see the level of exposure among our first responders. Antibody tests tell if a person has been exposed to COVID-19 and developed antibodies for the disease. We have strict communicable disease protocols for use of personal protective equipment (PPE) that we have been following. However, if there is a breach of PPE, paramedics are placed in quarantine until they are cleared if a patient’s test is negative. Antibody testing will tell us if we had any exposures where people did not have symptoms, which can help us better understand our exposure and risks as first responders.” Mike Knipstein

The additional antibody testing will still be used, along with EMS’s current testing on symptomatic individuals. The antibody test will help the county understand how vast the virus has spread into Williamson County’s vital community.

“We want to do this for all first responders in the county. This will give us an idea of the extent to which the virus has penetrated into those who are tasked with keeping our citizens safe,” said Knipstein.

“While we don’t yet have specific proof that IgG grants immunity, we do clearly know that the lack of IgG doesn’t. Therefore, if there are very few of our first responders who test positive for prior exposure, we will be pretty susceptible to a future outbreak.”

The test is $47.50 a person. In total, the goal is to test 145 people. The county approved the purchase of the test from Front Line Mobile Health for a total of $6,887.50.

