WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell approved Monday lifting its burn ban for unincorporated areas within the county’s jurisdiction. The ban officially lifted at 3:30 p.m., according to an updated county news release.

Residents are still advised to exercise caution when it comes to any outdoor burning activity, which must be done under state regulations outlined in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC 111.219.

Anyone conducting control burns are advised to contact the local fire department, with county officials noting some departments require a burn permit before a control burn is done.

The county also stressed calling and reporting the controlled burn to Williamson County Communications at 512-864-8282, with the office available to provide information on any burning restrictions countywide.