WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire just north of the Williamson County line closed a portion of Interstate 35 Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The grass fire started in Jarrell near Sonterra around 4:22 p.m., Williamson County said. TxDOT said all lanes of northbound I-35 near Ronald Reagan Boulevard were closed for more than 30 minutes due to smoke near the road.

An evacuation request for people in 60 homes was lifted after a Williamson County spokesperson said the fire was contained.

Multiple fire departments including Jarrell, Georgetown and Salado responded to the fire. No structures are currently threatened.