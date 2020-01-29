Wild mustang taming, mutton bustin’ highlights of inaugural Williamson Co. Fair and Rodeo

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The countdown is on for the first-ever Williamson County Fair and Rodeo.

Organizers held a preview event Tuesday night to give folks a glimpse of what they can expect from the inaugural event, October 22-24, at the Williamson County Expo Center in Taylor.

The Williamson County Fair Association and county commissioners signed an agreement in December to budget $100,000 for the event.

There will be fun for whole family at the event with vendors, food trucks, beer and wine garden, concerts, a carnival and a farmers market to go along with the fair and rodeo.

One of the acts for the Saturday concert is country music legend Tracy Byrd. Organizers are still trying to book a headlining act for Friday’s show.

The rodeo will feature eight traditional events — saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and breakaway roping — plus special events for kids and veterans alike.

Mutton’ bustin, a calf scramble and drill team on horseback will feature young, aspiring cowboys and cowgirls, and the other event will feature local veterans.

The “Patriot Pro Mustang Showdown,” will have six local veterans team up with professional trainers for a six-week program prior to the rodeo. The teams will train wild mustangs, and then show off their work as part of the rodeo program through a freestyle riding competition.

The rodeo is sanctioned by the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association and the United Professional Rodeo Association.

For the wordsmiths out there, organizers are holding a contest to come up with a slogan for the event. Adults (those 18 years and older) can submit up to three entries before Feb. 17 for consideration. The winner will receive a ticket package to the event.