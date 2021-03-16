Wilco Sheriff’s Office needs to find 24-year-old man with autism immediately

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say needs to be found immediately due to a medical condition.
Authorities are looking for Beau Waggoner, who was last seen at 3:50 a.m. near his home in the Rattan Creek area, south of Anderson Mill Road and west Parmer Lane.
Waggoner is described by authorities as:
- 24 years old
- White male with autism. He is nonverbal and can hear, but can’t respond
- 6 feet tall
- 137 pounds
- Short blonde hair
- Blue eyes
If you’ve seen Waggoner, call 9-1-1.