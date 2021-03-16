Wilco Sheriff’s Office needs to find 24-year-old man with autism immediately

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beau Waggoner (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say needs to be found immediately due to a medical condition.

Authorities are looking for Beau Waggoner, who was last seen at 3:50 a.m. near his home in the Rattan Creek area, south of Anderson Mill Road and west Parmer Lane.

Waggoner is described by authorities as:

  • 24 years old
  • White male with autism. He is nonverbal and can hear, but can’t respond
  • 6 feet tall
  • 137 pounds
  • Short blonde hair
  • Blue eyes

If you’ve seen Waggoner, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss