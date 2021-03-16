Wilco Sheriff’s Office needs to find 24-year-old man with autism immediately

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say needs to be found immediately due to a medical condition.

Authorities are looking for Beau Waggoner, who was last seen at 3:50 a.m. near his home in the Rattan Creek area, south of Anderson Mill Road and west Parmer Lane.

Waggoner is described by authorities as:

24 years old

White male with autism. He is nonverbal and can hear, but can’t respond

6 feet tall

137 pounds

Short blonde hair

Blue eyes

If you’ve seen Waggoner, call 9-1-1.