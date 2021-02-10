Wilco leaders to give response to Austin City Council hotel purchase to house homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County leaders will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Wednesday to deliver a response to Austin City Council’s decision to turn a hotel into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, along with Sen. Charles Schwertner, Commissioner Cynthia Long and Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, will speak about the city council’s decision to buy the Candlewood Suites located in the county for homeless housing.

The Austin City Council approved the proposal to buy the hotel 10-1 on Feb. 4, a week later than the vote as originally planned. Kelly was the only council member to vote against the proposal. The hotel is in her district.

Gravell and Williamson County commissioners asked the council to hold off on voting, citing there needed to be more discussion between the county and city council and more community engagement.

The announcement for the press conference states, “the representatives for this area desire to have a collaborative conversation together to discuss the serious issues of homelessness, not be blind-sided by fast actions with no prior discussion.”

The press conference is outside the Hampton Inn, located at 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., in Austin, next to Candlewood Suites.