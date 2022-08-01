ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A supervisor with the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Complex was arrested after a 17-year-old inmate accused him of touching them inappropriately, according to a court documents.

Daniel Perez, 31, was charged with sexual performance by a child/improper sexual activity with [a] person in custody or under supervision. There was not an attorney listed for Perez as of publication.

The charge stems from a May 1 incident, court documents showed.

The victim was interviewed by law enforcement in mid-July, where they explained Perez touched them in the chicken coop at the farm behind the juvenile justice complex.

Perez spoke with law enforcement on July 20 and 26, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 27, court paperwork showed.

KXAN reached out to Williamson County to learn about Perez’s employment status. A spokesperson said his last day of work with the county was July 12. He is not employed with the county anymore.