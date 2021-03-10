Wilco Justice Center requiring temperature checks, masks for those appearing in court

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — While most Williamson County buildings won’t have COVID-19 restrictions anymore starting Wednesday, the Williamson County Justice Center will.

For people who have to appear before a court, the following “minimum health protocols” are in place until further notice:

  • Temperature checks at the door. Those with a temperature above 99.6°F won’t be allowed to enter the building
  • Masks are required to enter the building and should be worn at all times in the Justice Center, including in courtrooms and public spaces. They can be removed when alone in a room.
  • Social distancing is required inside the building.

Williamson County officials said the requirements were adopted after consultation with Judge Bill Gravell, the county’s local health authority Dr. Vinita Magoon and her designate Dr. Jeff Jarvis.

“The primary consideration in adopting these protocols is the health and safety of visitors to and staff of the Justice Center and recognition that, because the courts have the authority to compel individuals to appear, a slightly different posture related to COVID-19 precautions is necessary at this time,” District Judge Betsy Lambeth said.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest order went into effect Wednesday, which lifted the statewide mask mandate and ended capacity limits for businesses. However, it will likely create a patchwork of rules at businesses across the state. Some establishments may still choose to enforce mask-wearing and keep customers at a distance.

