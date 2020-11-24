Wilco judge pleads guilty to violating his own stay-at-home order, has to pay $1K fine

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the stay-at-home order he enacted when COVID-19 hit the area in March, court documents show.

Gravell will pay a $1,000 fine as part of his plea. Violating the stay-at-home order is a Class C misdemeanor.

In exchange for the plea, he won’t be charged with two other violations listed on the initial complaint by Georgetown attorney Robert McCabe. A criminal complaint was filed against Gravell in April when he was photographed at his grandson’s birthday party wearing county firefighting equipment.

The plea bargain agreement says “the State of Texas agrees to decline, with prejudice, and prosecution of the remaining charges of Abuse of Official Capacity and Official Oppression as set out in the complaint in this cause.”

Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey was appointed as the special prosecutor in the case.