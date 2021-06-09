Wilco deputy receives Carnegie medal for pulling man out of burning van

Williamson County deputy Jonathan Hudash received the Carnegie Medal for his act of “extraordinary heroism” following an April 2020 car crash where he pulled a man out of a burning van. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Williamson County deputy received a Carnegie Medal on Wednesday for his act of “extraordinary heroism” in April 2020.

Deputy Jonathan A. Hudash received one of 18 medals given out by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission across the country for his efforts in an attempt to save a man’s life after a car crash.

Hudash responded to a crash April 15, 2020 in Round Rock where he reached into a burning van to try to save the life of a 22-year-old passenger. Hudash cut the seat belt off the passenger and eventually was able to pull the man out by his belt despite heavy smoke and flames engulfing the van.

The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later died.

Hudash is the only law enforcement member in Texas to receive the medal this year.

Congressman John Carter presented the medal to Hudash at the A.W. Grimes Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutto.