Wilco commissioners call for Sheriff Chody’s resignation, say they have ‘no confidence’

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — Williamson County Commissioners Terry Cook and Cynthia Long want Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody to resign, both said Tuesday.

Both commissioners cited the investigation into the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in 2019. Ambler died following a pursuit by Williamson County deputies after he failed to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic. The chase was recorded by production crews for the reality show “Live PD,” although it was not shown on television. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said WSCO and Live PD producers have not cooperated with the investigation, which Sheriff Chody disputed.

“For the last year, (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office) has stonewalled our investigation,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “What should have been a routine traffic stop ended with Javier’s death,” Moore said.

Over the last year, the District Attorney’s Office has been fighting with Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to have Live PD video footage related to Javier Ambler’s death released. What should have been a routine traffic stop, ended with Javier’s death. — Margaret Moore (@ElectMargaret) June 8, 2020

Cook’s statement said “in her strongest voice possible,” that she calls on Chody to resign.

“I have no confidence that he has the temperament, operational intelligence, administrative ability, nor the people skills to handle the job,” Cook said.

Long said she’s “outraged over the circumstances” of Ambler’s death, and “shocked at Sheriff Chody’s failure to cooperate with the investigation.”

“This occurred on Robert Chody’s watch,” Long said. “The deputies involved should be fired immediately and all involved must cooperate fully with the investigation.”

Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long joins call for Sheriff Chody to resign @KXAN_News #LivePD pic.twitter.com/5Z0MW2Gdn6 — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) June 9, 2020

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement refuting what Moore said, saying she hasn’t contacted them about the investigation.

“Any attempt to say we have slowed or otherwise impeded the investigation is absolutely false,” the statement said. “We participated fully in the investigation launched by the Austin Police Department, the results of which have been forwarded to the Travis County DA.”

While we cannot comment on the Ambler incident due to the ongoing investigation by the Travis County D.A., we can correct misleading statements made by the Travis County D.A. pic.twitter.com/0qflI9VQtb — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) June 9, 2020

Sheriff Chody released a statement as well, doubling down that “our department remains willing to participate in the Travis County D.A.’s investigation, but we have not been asked to do so.”

In a follow-up statement Tuesday, Moore said, “The investigation of the Javier Ambler case was conducted by the Austin Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) with our oversight, as is the process in all cases per our Memorandum of Understanding with APD. I stand on my representations regarding the lack of cooperation with SIU. “

Chody also addressed Commissioner Long, saying she has requested he resign before “hearing the full set of facts.”

“In terms of Commissioner Cook, it is not surprising to me to see a left leaning member of the Court call for my resignation. Across the country, Democrats are turning against law enforcement and attempting to remove its funding and leadership. Their agenda recognizes no distinctions between incidents and presumes guilt before due process. I will not back down in the face of such a partisan and cynical move,” Chody wrote.