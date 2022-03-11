WilCo animal shelter gets 41 dogs overnight from ‘possible animal cruelty situation’

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An animal shelter in Williamson County desperately needs foster families after taking in 41 dogs from Liberty Hill on Friday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release the dogs were removed from the home due to “a possible animal cruelty situation,” and said the owner helped impound the dogs.

Misty Valenta, the director of animal services at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, said in a Facebook video posted Thursday the shelter had taken 20 dogs in “from a single location” and had them in kennels in the shelter’s intake room.

At that time, she said they were about halfway done gathering all the dogs from the home, and she was right. By Friday, 41 dogs were at the shelter that’s already over-capacity, Valenta said.

The dogs that just came in aren’t eligible to be adopted or fostered yet, but Valenta said the other medium to large-sized dogs at the shelter can be, and that will make room for dogs that just arrived.

“Right now, our biggest concern is to keep these dogs safe and sound and treat any illness,” she said in the video. “The setup we have now is just to get through tonight.”

Whether it’s adoption or just fostering a dog over spring break, the shelter said in a press release that either will help make space for the new dogs. People can look on the shelter’s website to see which dog they want to adopt or foster. For people who want to foster a dog for the first time, a foster application needs to be filled out.

If adoption or fostering isn’t an option, the shelter is accepting donations to Jane’s Fund, the medical fund to help treat the animals, and paper lunch bags, blankets/towels and Science Diet dog kibble. Items can be dropped off the shelter located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.

WCSO said the animal cruelty investigation is ongoing.