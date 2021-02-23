Why the canceled vaccine appointments in Williamson County? Family Hospital Systems explains

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People scheduled to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex Tuesday were met with disappointment, after Family Hospital Systems had to cancel all appointments.

It was a stark contrast from the busy day before there. Some waited in line for almost two hours as FHS worked to distribute double the vaccines it would on a normal day, due to setbacks from last week’s winter storm.

FHS spokeswoman Jen Stratton says this week’s shipment of vaccines didn’t make it by Monday night, as anticipated.

“Unfortunately there’s other parts of the country that were impacted after we were,” Stratton said of the winter weather that hit many parts of the country. “So, simply just trying to coordinate the distribution of this vaccine is a process.”

Stratton says emails about the cancelations were sent out, and she promises anyone whose appointment was canceled can expect a follow up email with a rescheduled date and time.

“We ask the public to please keep checking their emails,” Stratton said. “We know there’s been a lot of emails. We know that it’s a little confusing. We do apologize, but we’re just trying to get information out as fast as possible, and sometimes that information has conflicted.”

Stratton says after this week’s allotment of first doses is distributed, FHS plans to distribute second doses of the vaccine at Kelly Reeves toward the end of the week.